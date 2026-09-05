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'Small potatoes for us': Donald Trump downplays Iran conflict, claims US has 'taken over' Tehran

Donald Trump calls the Iran conflict "small potatoes", claims the US has essentially taken over Iran and warns of another strike on Tehran's secret underground facility, Pickaxe Mountain.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
'Small potatoes for us': Donald Trump downplays Iran conflict, claims US has 'taken over' Tehran
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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