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'Easy way or hard way': Trump warns Iran conflict 'will end very quickly'

Trump says he will decide on Iran as Tehran faces a record-low rial, wider US sanctions and a new economic management plan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
'Easy way or hard way': Trump warns Iran conflict 'will end very quickly'
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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