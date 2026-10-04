/'Easy way or hard way': Trump warns Iran conflict 'will end very quickly'

US President Donald Trump signalled that a major decision on Iran could be imminent, saying Tehran will face either the "easy way or the hard way" as the United States ramps up pressure. The warning came as Iran scrambled to contain a deepening economic crisis, with its currency hitting fresh lows and officials introducing new measures to manage the impact of widening US sanctions.
Speaking outside the White House on Saturday, Trump declined to reveal what action he is considering or when it might be announced. He nevertheless signalled that the United States was prepared to increase pressure on Tehran.
"We have a decision that I'll make about Iran. Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way. We'll have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said.
The president had struck a similar tone a day earlier. Asked about his plans on Friday, Trump refused to provide details, saying any disclosure would immediately become a major news story.
"If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," he said.
Later, during remarks in Texas, Trump predicted that the conflict would end soon and argued that Iran's deteriorating economic and military position left it with few options.
"It'll either just say, Look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," Trump said.
"And, one way or the other, it's going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock."
The Trump administration has repeatedly said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a central US national-security objective.
As Washington signals more pressure, Iranian authorities are trying to stabilise an economy already under severe strain.
On Saturday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government had introduced a "new arrangement" to deal with what he described as extraordinary economic conditions created by external pressure.
Writing on X, Pezeshkian accused the United States and its allies of attempting to choke off Iran's economic lifelines in recent months. He said, however, that government measures and public cooperation had prevented those efforts from achieving their intended goals.
"The government has adopted a new arrangement to manage these special conditions. The enemy's plan in recent months has been to cut off the country's vital arteries with the aim of pressuring the noble people of Iran," he wrote.
"Economic pressure has intensified, but by the grace of God, with the accompaniment of the people and the measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realised."
His comments came as the Iranian rial slid to a fresh low against the US dollar. According to reports, the currency weakened to around 2.688 million rials per dollar on Saturday, compared with 2.632 million a day earlier. The rial has lost more than half of its value over the past year, reflecting mounting inflation and growing pressure on the country's financial system.
In an effort to slow the decline, Iran's central bank has begun selling up to $2 billion through state-owned banks to support the currency.
The worsening economic situation coincides with a broader US sanctions push aimed at further isolating Iran's economy.
On August 24, the US Treasury Department launched Operation Economic Outcast, targeting networks that Washington says help Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generate revenue, move oil and evade sanctions. Treasury officials said the campaign identified channels used to finance armed groups and bypass existing restrictions.
Since then, the sanctions drive has expanded across multiple sectors, including energy, shipping, technology, gold, digital assets and aviation.
One of the most significant actions came on September 8, when the Treasury Department sanctioned 36 aviation-related targets, including 27 Iranian airlines. It also warned foreign companies that providing support to the sanctioned entities could expose them to US penalties.
The measures add to longstanding restrictions that have already limited Iranian airlines' access to new aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services.
The sanctions campaign broadened further on October 1 when America targeted the A7 Network, which US officials described as a Russia-linked shadow-banking system allegedly used by Iran to move funds and evade financial restrictions. The move followed earlier actions against banks, industrial entities and military procurement networks.
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