Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased after reports said US President Donald Trump asked military officials to prepare possible strikes on Iranian energy facilities. The reported targets include power plants and oil refineries. Iran has warned it will respond if attacked. The developments have raised concerns about a wider conflict and higher global energy prices.
According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Axios and CBS News, President Donald Trump has instructed the military to prepare options for possible strikes on Iranian targets. The reported plan focuses on energy facilities, including power stations and oil refineries.
The reports said the goal would be to increase pressure on Tehran and push it toward accepting Washington's ceasefire terms. However, Trump has not yet given final approval for any military action.
Axios reported that Israel could also take part in the operation. The discussions reportedly followed recent meetings involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump indicated that military action remains under consideration.
"We'll be hitting them very hard, and at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore," he said.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended the administration's position. She said Iran would continue to face pressure until it returned to negotiations in what President Trump considers a meaningful way.
At the same time, some White House officials have reportedly raised concerns about targeting non-military facilities. Human rights groups have also warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure could violate international law.
Iranian officials strongly rejected the reports and described them as "a kind of madness." A senior security official told the state-run Tasnim News Agency that Tehran has prepared response plans in case of an attack.
The official said Iran is ready to launch counter-strikes against Israeli infrastructure and American energy assets across the region if military action takes place.
"Iran maintains complete readiness to execute these measures if provoked. Our armed forces have already evidenced their capability and resolve during the 40-day war and subsequent engagements."
Reports of possible strikes quickly affected global markets. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose above $86 per barrel after the news emerged.
Investors are concerned that any disruption to energy facilities or shipping routes could affect global oil supplies and increase fuel costs.
The wider conflict has already affected trade and security across the Middle East. Reports said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced major disruptions, affecting the movement of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and fertilizer.
Recent drone attacks on LNG vessels at Egypt's Damietta port have also raised concerns that the conflict could spread further across the region.
Military experts have also pointed to pressure on US defense resources after months of regional operations.
Relations between Washington and Tehran remain tense, with both sides expressing little trust in each other. Iranian leaders have accused the United States of failing to honor previous commitments.
Trump also expressed doubts about diplomacy, saying he was "losing faith in them because they do lie and do, they do misrepresent."
With negotiations stalled and both sides issuing warnings, concerns are growing that any new military action could lead to a broader conflict across the Middle East.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.