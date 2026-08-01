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Trump says 'we'll be hitting them very hard' as Iran issues warning

Donald Trump is reportedly considering strikes on Iranian energy sites. Iran has warned of retaliation, while rising tensions have pushed oil prices higher and raised fears of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Trump says 'we'll be hitting them very hard' as Iran issues warning
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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