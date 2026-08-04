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Trump issues 'last chance' warning to Iran, claims talks underway despite Tehran's rejection

Trump also called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and suggested a decision could come within days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Trump issues 'last chance' warning to Iran, claims talks underway despite Tehran's rejection
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump issues 'last chance' warning to Iran, claims talks underway despite Tehran's rejection
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