U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying the country has a final chance to reach an agreement with Washington. Trump claimed talks are taking place behind the scenes and said the situation could be resolved very soon. His remarks came as Iranian officials continued to deny that any direct negotiations with the United States are happening.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said efforts are being made to secure an agreement with Iran. He said several countries in the region are supporting the process, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Trump repeated his belief that a deal is still possible and suggested that developments could happen within a very short period.
"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said. "I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."
He also said the outcome could become clear quickly, adding that a decision may come "today or tomorrow."
Trump said the first phase of discussions focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is one of the world's most important shipping routes and plays a major role in global energy supplies.
According to Trump, the next phase would focus on Iran's nuclear program and broader security concerns.
The comments came after Trump criticized Iranian leaders on social media. He accused them of sending mixed messages and claimed they were privately seeking meetings while publicly denying negotiations.
Iran quickly rejected those claims.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran is not involved in direct talks with the United States. He said discussions are continuing with Oman on issues related to maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, but no direct negotiations with Washington are taking place.
The different messages from Washington and Tehran have created uncertainty about the future of relations between the two countries. While Trump insists discussions are moving forward, Iranian officials continue to reject that position.
With both sides presenting different versions of events, attention is now focused on whether any agreement will emerge in the coming days and what it could mean for regional stability and global energy markets.
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