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'Tehran in deep trouble': Trump warns US military action against Iran is not finished

Trump warns US military action against Iran is not over, says Tehran is in deep trouble and rules out immediate talks over Strait of Hormuz.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
'Tehran in deep trouble': Trump warns US military action against Iran is not finished
Image Credit: ANI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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