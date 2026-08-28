/'Tehran in deep trouble': Trump warns US military action against Iran is not finished

US President Donald Trump has warned that American military action against Iran may not be over, even after the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Trump said Iran is under heavy economic and military pressure and has limited capacity. He also ruled out immediate talks with Tehran, keeping the possibility of further US action open.
Trump said Iran is facing serious problems after the latest confrontation. He claimed the country is struggling to support its troops and has suffered a major loss of capacity.
“They’re not paying their troops. They’re in deep trouble,” Trump said.
“They are in deep trouble, they have very little capacity, the strait of Ormuz is open, it doesn’t mean we finished with the military,” Trump said.
Trump did not explain what could trigger another US operation. He also did not identify the Iranian forces, facilities or military capabilities he was referring to.
The US president also ruled out immediate diplomatic talks with Tehran. He said Washington was not looking to meet Iranian officials as the Strait of Hormuz remains open.
“There’s not a lot to speak with Iran, we are not looking to meet or anything, the strait is open,” Trump said.
The comments suggest that the US is keeping military and economic pressure on Iran while leaving the door open to further action. Trump has previously relied on sanctions, military pressure and threats when dealing with Tehran.
Trump was also asked whether Russia could face punishment if Moscow continued its relationship with Iran. He said the issue would depend on Russia’s actions.
“It depends, I think Russia has behaved quite well- so far regarding the Strait of Ormuz,” Trump said.
He did not provide details about Russia’s actions or say whether Moscow had made any commitments to Washington over its ties with Tehran.
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a key route for global energy supplies, including oil and liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers.
Trump’s remarks came as questions remain over shipping and energy security in the region. While the reopening of the strait has eased some concerns, his warning shows that Washington does not consider the wider confrontation with Iran finished.
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