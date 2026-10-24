Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump hints at fresh military strike; Iran threatens to cut undersea cables in Gulf

Trump hints at fresh military strike; Iran threatens to cut undersea cables in Gulf

Donald Trump has suggested fresh military action against Iran, prompting renewed concern over the Middle East conflict. Iranian security officials say Tehran has prepared plans to target undersea internet cables in the Gulf if attacked again.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Trump hints at fresh military strike; Iran threatens to cut undersea cables in Gulf
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump hints at fresh military strike; Iran threatens to cut undersea cables in Gulf
2
3
4
5