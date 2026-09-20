Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump's Iran war bill hits $45.1 billion, but the real cost may be higher

Trump's Iran war bill hits $45.1 billion, but the real cost may be higher

The Pentagon puts the Iran war cost at $45.1 billion, but damaged US bases and some indirect expenses are not included in the latest tally.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Trump's Iran war bill hits $45.1 billion, but the real cost may be higher
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump's Iran war bill hits $45.1 billion, but the real cost may be higher
2
3
4
5