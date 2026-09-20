America's military bill for the Iran war has reached $ 45.1 billion, but even that figure does not capture the full cost of the conflict. The latest Pentagon estimate includes $ 43.6 billion in war-related spending through September 3 and another $ 1.5 billion for fuel, while repairs to damaged US bases and some indirect military expenses remain outside the calculation. The Pentagon provided the latest estimate to Congress on Friday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The new figure shows a rapid rise from estimates released earlier in the summer.