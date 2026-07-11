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'1,000 missiles locked, loaded': Trump threatens total destruction of Iran over alleged assassination plots

Donald Trump has issued a fierce warning to Tehran, stating 1,000 missiles are "locked and loaded" to completely destroy Iran if any assassination plot is executed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
'1,000 missiles locked, loaded': Trump threatens total destruction of Iran over alleged assassination plots
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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