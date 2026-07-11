/'1,000 missiles locked, loaded': Trump threatens total destruction of Iran over alleged assassination plots

US President Donald Trump issued a fierce, direct warning to Iran on Saturday, claiming that "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded" and aimed at the Islamic Republic should Tehran attempt to execute any plot to assassinate him.
The extraordinary statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, arriving just weeks after a June 17 ceasefire had successfully lowered regional tensions following a direct military conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.
More details are awaited...
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