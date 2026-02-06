Advertisement
NewsWorldTrump issues stark warning to Irans Ayatollah: He should be very worried As Nuclear Talks Loom And US Military Deploys
US IRAN TENSION

Trump issues stark warning to Iran's Ayatollah: 'He should be very worried' As Nuclear Talks Loom And US Military Deploys

Tehran has conditionally accepted an American proposal for dialogue aimed at preventing further military escalation between the two adversaries. The move represents a significant diplomatic opening after weeks of increasingly hostile exchanges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump issues stark warning to Iran's Ayatollah: 'He should be very worried' As Nuclear Talks Loom And US Military DeploysRepresentative image. (Photo: Zee News)

United States President Donald Trump has issued a direct and menacing warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring the Iranian leader "should be very worried" as both nations move toward resuming nuclear negotiations. The blunt message came during Trump's Wednesday interview with NBC News, signaling Washington's increasingly aggressive posture toward Tehran.

When questioned specifically about Khamenei and the escalating pressure facing Iran from both the United States and regional powers, "I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be," Trump stated.

Iran agrees to talks under the shadow of military threat

The planned negotiations follow a sustained period of inflammatory statements from both nations, with tensions reaching levels not seen since previous confrontations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has repeatedly warned that Iran could face serious consequences if it fails to reach an agreement on its nuclear programme. These warnings have been reinforced by the deployment of a US carrier strike group and additional military assets to the Middle East.

Oman likely venue for US-Iran nuclear talks

According to CNN, the talks are expected to take place in Oman, a location also confirmed by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Iran claims enhanced missile capabilities and deterrence

Meanwhile, Iran’s top military leadership has stressed that the country has significantly strengthened its deterrence capabilities. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks during a visit to a missile facility run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), alongside IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

During the visit, Mousavi said upgrades across multiple technical aspects of Iran’s domestically produced ballistic missiles had enhanced the country’s deterrent power. He further stated that following the recent 12-day conflict, Iran had shifted its military posture from defensive to offensive, embracing asymmetric warfare and preparing for what he described as a “crushing response” to any hostile action.

(With ANI Inputs)

