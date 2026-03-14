EXPLAINED: Why Kharg Island is 'the beating heart of Iran's oil empire'—and what happens if it stops beating

In the early hours of Saturday, March 14, the "orphan pearl" of the Persian Gulf became the latest battleground in the ever-intensifying US-Israel-Iran conflict. President Donald Trump announced that the US Air Force struck military targets on the very secretive and heavily fortified Kharg Island, the nerve center of Iran's energy empire.

A 'warning shot' to the global economy

The US President, via a message posted to Truth Social, stated: "For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

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The strike, therefore, appears to be a daring gamble intended to pressure the Iranian government to reopen the currently blocked Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route currently paralysed by the ongoing naval war.

The beating heart of Iran's oil empire

Kharg Island is more than just a military base; it is the undisputed economic lifeblood of the Iranian regime. Despite being a meager 22-square-kilometer island of coral, its strategic value for the Iranians is awe-inspiring:

Export dominance: 90% of the country's oil export activities occur here, processing 950 million barrels of oil annually.

Deep-water advantage: Its natural depth enables the docking of colossal oil tankers, which load oil intended for China and other Asian nations.

Storage giant: As recently as May 2025, the Iranian government expanded the terminal's storage capacity by two million barrels, guaranteeing its status as the nerve center for the crude oil extracted from the Aboozar, Forouzan, and Dorood oilfields located offshore.

The 'forbidden island': A fortress under IRGC command

The island of Kharg, also known as the "Forbidden Island," is shrouded in mystery and secrecy. Only the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the IRGC, are allowed to control access to the island through their labyrinth of steel fences, military towers, and missile systems.

Prior to its conversion to a petroleum hub in 1958, the island of Kharg served as a remote penal colony for Iranian political prisoners under the reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi. Today, the island's remoteness is maintained by the "fog of war" as the island becomes a primary target of U.S. and Israeli intelligence and military operations.

Millennia of history amidst modern warfare

Behind the steel pipes and military fortifications, the island of Kharg boasts a pristine landscape and rich historical heritage. This island of steel and oil has been a crossroads of maritime history since the second millennium BC, housing an extensive museum of human history and civilization:

Religious diversity: Ancient cemeteries dot the island of Kharg, housing Zoroastrian, Christian, and Sassanid tombs alongside one another.

The Achaemenid legacy: A 2,500-year-old engraving of a coral rock discovered on the island of Kharg is celebrated as the oldest known historical reference to the "Persian Gulf."

Colonial legacy: Remnants of a Dutch fort constructed in 1747 and Portuguese occupation of the island serve as a grim reminder of the longstanding battle for control of the Persian Gulf waters.

The 'Orphan Pearl' under siege

After having withstood unrelenting bombardments during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, Kharg Island has been meticulously rebuilt to become a modern industrial fortress. As supertankers avoid naval engagements to bring the economic lifeblood of a sanctions-stricken nation, the island’s ancient shrines and tombs silently witness the drama from its coral shores.

The future of the world’s energy markets—and Iran's principal economic lever—is still tied to the unpredictable tides of the 2026 War, with President Trump’s latest "reconsideration" still hanging over everyone’s head.

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