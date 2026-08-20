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'He likes me': Trump halts South Korea military drills to please Kim Jong Un; slams Seoul over Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump says his ties with Kim Jong Un make allies safer and hints at a new meeting. Here is what it means for US security strategy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
'He likes me': Trump halts South Korea military drills to please Kim Jong Un; slams Seoul over Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'He likes me': Trump halts South Korea military drills to please Kim Jong Un; slams Seoul over Strait of Hormuz
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