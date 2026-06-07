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NewsWorldTrump knows Mojtaba's location? US President claims Iranian Supreme Leader 'very seriously injured'
IRAN SUPREME LEADER MOJTABA KHAMENEI

Trump knows Mojtaba's location? US President claims Iranian Supreme Leader 'very seriously injured'

US-Iran tensions: On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, the tight noose around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route that handles a large chunk of worldwide oil transit, has triggered widespread international concern.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump knows Mojtaba's location? US President claims Iranian Supreme Leader 'very seriously injured' AI Generated Image (Photo Credit: ChatGPT)

US-Iran tensions: As the United States and Iran engage in diplomatic talks to end Middle East hostilities, US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview that there is a "good probability" he knows the location of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump also claimed that the Iranian leader is "very seriously injured."

Speaking on NBC News’ Meet the Press, the US President was asked about the whereabouts and condition of the Iranian Supreme Leader. Trump responded that while he does not want to disclose whether he knows those details, "there's a good probability" that he does.

Also Read: US considers redirecting Iranian assets to fund damage repairs in Gulf countries: Reports

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Trump-Mojtaba meeting on cards? 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the likelihood of a meeting between the country's Supreme Leader Mojtaba and US President Trump.

During a media interview, Araghchi categorised any potential discussions between the two leaders as unrealistic.

"I saw a report which apparently said that he (Trump) had stated that he was ready for a meeting or that he wanted to hold a meeting. I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," Araghchi stated, according to Al Jazeera.

These remarks followed comments from Trump, who claimed that Tehran had consented to halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons while hinting at a possible meeting with Mojtaba. 

US-Iran conflict

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. 

Following this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The tight noose around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route that handles a large chunk of worldwide oil transit, has triggered widespread international concern.

The military action has also faced mounting domestic pushback within the US, with public opinion surveys indicating restricted electoral support ahead of the congressional elections scheduled for November. 

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8, but a larger deal is still awaited as talks are reportedly ongoing.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: $5.8 billion and counting: How America's naval blockade is strangling Iran's oil economy

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