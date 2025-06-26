Trump Labels Zohran Mamdani '100% Communist Lunatic' Following NYC Mayoral Primary Win

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic socialist who won the New York City mayoral primary election. Mamdani secured 43.5% of the vote with 90% of ballots counted, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform, labeling Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic" and mocking his appearance and intelligence. He also criticised other progressive leaders who support Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump wrote. "We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

Trump didn't stop there. In another post, he mocked the Democratic Party's performance and made fun of other progressive politicians.

"I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into ‘play.’ After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!" Trump said.

Mamdani's campaign focused on progressive policies, including establishing city-run grocery stores, freezing rent increases in rent-stabilized housing, and providing free city buses. These initiatives would be funded by a $10 billion tax increase on businesses and wealthy residents. As a democratic socialist, Mamdani's platform resonated with many New Yorkers seeking bold change.

Mamdani has been outspoken on foreign policy, taking a strong pro-Palestinian stance. He has vowed to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York City, citing International Criminal Court arrest warrants. Mamdani has also supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement during pro-Palestinian protests.

Trump's criticism of Mamdani has sparked debate, with some defending Mamdani's policies and others echoing Trump's concerns. Mamdani's supporters view him as a bold and much-needed progressive voice for New York. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has conceded the election, congratulating Mamdani on his victory.

If Mamdani wins the final election, he will become New York City's first Muslim mayor. His victory signals a potential shift in the city's governance, with a focus on progressive policies and social justice. The outcome also highlights the growing popularity of progressive ideas in New York City.