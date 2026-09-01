/Trump latest rant: Iran a ‘failed nation’, its military is ‘gone’ and it can’t have nukes

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran’s military has suffered severe losses, while warning that Tehran will never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday (August 31), he also claimed oil is moving through the Strait of Hormuz with help from the US Navy. He attributed the relatively limited rise in crude prices to the continued flow of oil.
Trump gave a bleak assessment of Iran’s military and economic condition when asked about the country.
"They are a failed nation. They have got 350 percent inflation. They have no currency. They are not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn't mean we won't smack them. See what happens," he said.
He issued a strong defence of the US role in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for oil shipments. He said US Navy assistance is helping ships pass through the waterway and claimed around 30 ships have been moving through each night.
"We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. We are taking over many, many ships that got through last night with the Navy's assistance. And we have been averaging 30 ships a night. That’s a lot. And a lot of oil is coming out. That is why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go," he told reporters.
The Strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Any disruption there can have an immediate effect on oil markets because of the volume of crude and other energy products transported through the waterway.
Trump's comments followed his repeated warnings over Tehran's nuclear programme. He said stopping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was the main reason for Washington's military action.
"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That's what it's all about. It's not about any of the other things. It's about us as a country and as for the world, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said.
He added, "If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel would have been wiped out. You would have no Israel right now and probably no Middle East. And they would have been hitting our cities at some point because they are sick people. And Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
The US president’s latest remarks followed an earlier post on his Truth Social in which he described Iran as a "failed nation" and criticised its economic and military condition.
"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," he wrote.
He had also called for Iran's leadership to face war crimes proceedings and alleged Iranian authorities have killed more than 100,000 protesters.
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