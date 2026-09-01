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Trump latest rant: Iran a ‘failed nation’, its military is ‘gone’ and it can’t have nukes

The US president claimed around 30 ships are moving through the Strait of Hormuz each night with US Navy help. He also claimed Iran’s military has suffered major losses.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:00 AM IST
Trump latest rant: Iran a ‘failed nation’, its military is ‘gone’ and it can’t have nukes
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump speaks at the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. (File photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump latest rant: Iran a ‘failed nation’, its military is ‘gone’ and it can’t have nukes
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