'We Will Settle Another War': Trump's Board Of Peace Takes Shape With 35 Nations

US President Donald Trump unveiled the "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, securing signatures from leaders.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'We Will Settle Another War': Trump's Board Of Peace Takes Shape With 35 Nations(Image: X)

Roughly 35 countries have signed the ‘Board of Peace’, according to Al Jazeera. The U.S.-led entity is a major force in international mediation, especially in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

 

This is a developing story.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

