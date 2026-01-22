'We Will Settle Another War': Trump's Board Of Peace Takes Shape With 35 Nations
US President Donald Trump unveiled the "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, securing signatures from leaders.
Roughly 35 countries have signed the ‘Board of Peace’, according to Al Jazeera. The U.S.-led entity is a major force in international mediation, especially in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
This is a developing story.
