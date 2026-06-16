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trump-let-syria-take-care-of-hezbollah-israel-g7-Without-me-there-would be no Israel

US President Donald Trump has advised Israel from G7 summit in Evian, alongside Emir of Qatar, during a bilaterla meeting on the sdielines of G7 Trump said, Israel has been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartments. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of  Hezbollah. Because, to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it..."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
trump-let-syria-take-care-of-hezbollah-israel-g7-Without-me-there-would be no Israel
Image Credit: Screengrab/X The White House

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