Trump Lights Up Diwali Diyas At White House, Calls PM Modi ‘Great Person’ – What He Said About India Will Shock You

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House on Tuesday, extending warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans. During the event, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great person” and a “great friend”, while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

“Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your prime minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He is very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,” he said, adding that “he (PM Modi) is a great person, and he has become a great friend of mine over the years”.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of Diwali, Trump said, “In a few moments, we will light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness… It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed and captives freed.”

He also said the diya’s flame “reminds everyone to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings”.

Following his remarks, Trump lit the diyas at the White House.

Several senior officials attended, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Prominent Indian-American business leaders were also present, reflecting the community’s growing engagement in US-India relations.

Earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives to recognise Diwali’s religious and historical significance. The resolution honours over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains and Sikhs and reflects the contributions of the diaspora in the United States.

“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. For the millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains here in the United States celebrating with friends, family and loved ones, it is my hope that this bipartisan resolution brings our communities together and inspires us to see the light in the world and overcome the challenges we face,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Fitzpatrick emphasised the universal values of Diwali. “Diwali speaks to the enduring human belief that light will always conquer darkness, that truth will outlast fear, and that unity is our strength,” he said.

He also praised the Indian-American community’s contributions in Pennsylvania and nationwide, calling local Mandirs “critical community pillars of faith, service and unity”.

The resolution highlights Diwali as a festival of thanksgiving, a time to pray for health, knowledge and peace and to light oil lamps that symbolise the inner light driving away ignorance.

It also emphasises its significance for Sikhs, marking Guru Hargobind’s release from Mughal captivity, and for Jains, commemorating Lord Mahavira’s attainment of Nirvana.

Diwali is a five-day festival starting with Dhanteras, when people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali. The third day is the main celebration with prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. The fourth day is Govardhan Puja, and the fifth day, Bhai Dooj, sees sisters pray for their brothers’ long and happy lives while brothers give gifts in return.

The White House celebration highlights Diwali’s cultural significance in America and the enduring bonds between the United States and India.