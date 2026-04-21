Trump likely to travel To Pakistan for peace deal with Iran: Report



US President Donald Trump may attend the face-face-face talks with Iran, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan this week, either "in person or virtually", if a deal were to be signed, according to the news agency Reuters.

Citing a Pakistani source, the report said, "Things are moving forward, and the talks are on track for tomorrow," i.e., Wednesday.

The two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is due to end on Wednesday, with Donald Trump indicating that an extension is highly unlikely.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The United States has also expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran will proceed in Pakistan, even as Tehran has threatened to skip the discussion following the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

However, citing a senior Iranian official, Reuters reported that Tehran is actively considering participation in the talks, despite having earlier ruled it out, while emphasising that no final decision has yet been made.

Status quo of the deal

Despite expressions of optimism from both sides, major challenges and uncertainty persist as the ceasefire nears its end.

Donald Trump is seeking an agreement that would curb further spikes in oil prices and prevent shocks to the stock markets, while maintaining that Iran must be denied the capability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Tehran, for its part, aims to use its strategic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz to secure a deal with Washington that avoids a resumption of conflict and brings sanctions relief, without restricting its nuclear programme.

Donald Trump has warned that the United States would target and destroy key infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, in Iran if Tehran rejects his terms, continuing a pattern of escalating threats.



Iran, in response, has said that any US strike on its civilian infrastructure would be met with retaliatory attacks on power stations and desalination facilities across neighbouring Gulf states.

Pakistan as lead negotiator

Islamabad has emerged as the lead negotiator between Iran and the United states. Pakistan has also been preparing to host talks with the uncertainty about whether they would move forward or not.

Around 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Islamabad, according to officials. US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with Iran, Axios reported on Monday, citing US sources.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Islamabad, officials said. US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported on Monday, citing US sources.