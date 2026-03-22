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NewsWorldTrump makes 'death of Iran' remark amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and 48-hour ultimatum
US IRAN TENSIONS

Trump makes 'death of Iran' remark amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and 48-hour ultimatum

US-Iran tensions: Earlier, US President Trump had warned of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within a 48-hour window. Now, the President, in a post on Truth Social, has made a "death of Iran" remark. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump makes 'death of Iran' remark amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and 48-hour ultimatumL- US President Donald Trump; R- Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Image Source: File Photos/IANS)

US-Iran tensions: As tensions in the Middle East continue, United States President on Sunday (IST) made a "death of Iran" remark in a post on the social media platform Truth Social. Notably, earlier, Trump had warned of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within a 48-hour window.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, "Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!" 

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Earlier, Trump issued a severe military threat against Tehran. 

In a social media post, the US President stated, "If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

On the other hand, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has clarified that foreign vessels may continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate with the government of Iran for security and safety arrangements.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Mehr news agency, that Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, the envoy drew a sharp distinction regarding which nations would be permitted passage. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Mousavi asserted that the "Strait of Hormuz is only closed to Iran's enemies."

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The ultimatum comes as the Trump administration is reportedly facing domestic and international pressure following a sharp rise in global oil prices this month. 

This economic volatility is largely attributed to Iran's effective blockade of the strategic waterway, which serves as a transit point for approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas.

(with ANI inputs) 

Also read- Middle East tensions: UK submarine with Tomahawk missiles near Strait of Hormuz? Report says...

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