Trump Makes U-Turn With 90-Day Pause On Reciprocal Tariffs, Doubles Down On China For Retaliation

In a major U-turn amid escalating global trade tensions and market collapse, US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China. During this period, the United States will implement a reduced tariff rate of 10% for all nations. However, in a sharp escalation targeting Beijing, tariffs on Chinese imports have been raised to 125%, up from the 104% rate imposed overnight, following China’s retaliatory tariff of 84%.

President Trump shared a statement on his social media handle of TruthSocial saying, "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

Trump further said that 75 countries are in discussion with the US to resolve the tariff dispute. "Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non-Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that China's tariff level was raised because Beijing decided imprudently to retaliate. She also said the US will continue with tailor-made negotiations and that the tariff level will be brought down to a universal 10% during negotiations.