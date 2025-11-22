Trump-Mamdani Meet: Shashi Tharoor Praises Interaction, Says 'This Is How Democracy Should Work'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday praised the meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. He remarked that “this is how democracy should work” and added that he would like to see more such meetings in India as well.

These remarks of Tharoor came a day after Trump met Mamdani at the White House, a meeting that drew attention because of their heated exchanges during the New York mayoral campaign.

Reacting to the rare moment of cooperation in Washington, Tharoor wrote on X, "This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it's over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I would love to see more of this in India -- and am trying to do my part."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I… https://t.co/NwXPZyhn20 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2025

Mamdani had earlier described himself as "Donald Trump's worst nightmare," while Trump had called him a "100 per cent Communist Lunatic" and a "total nut job." Their rivalry was not hidden; however, this meeting between the two leaders has made a buzz in the political circles.

However, notably, the atmosphere inside the Oval Office on Friday was different. Both leaders appeared cooperative, repeatedly stressing their shared interest in housing, affordability, and inflation, issues that dominated Mamdani's campaign and also featured heavily in Trump's 2024 messaging.

Also Read- Election Over, Feud Over! Donald Trump Meets 'Communist Lunatic' Zohran Mamdani For First Time After Victory - What Does It Mean?

Trump said he was "surprised" by how constructive the meeting turned out to be. Calling the discussion "great," he added that Mamdani "is going to surprise some conservative people, actually."

With Mamdani beside him, Trump told reporters, "We're going to be helping him, to make everybody's dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York."

Mamdani also struck a cooperative tone, saying he appreciated that the meeting focused on "shared purpose" rather than ideological disagreements. "There are many places where we disagree, but what mattered today was serving New Yorkers," he said.

Trump downplayed Mamdani's previous criticism of his deportation policies and accusations that he acted like a despot, saying executive responsibility often reshapes a leader's outlook.

Throughout the press briefing, Trump repeatedly stepped in to deflect challenging questions directed at Mamdani.

One moment that went viral on social media occurred when a reporter asked Mamdani about his past comments comparing Trump to a fascist. However, the US President handled the question calmly, maintaining his composure and said, "I've been called much worse than a despot."

Moments later, asked whether he still believed Trump was a fascist, Trump cut in again, saying, "That's OK. You can just say yes. OK? It's easier. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

He also defended Mamdani when questioned about choosing to fly to Washington rather than use lower-emission travel, saying, "I'll stick up for you."

Mamdani's Mayoral Race Campaign

Mamdani, who is set to assume office in January, said he sought the meeting to discuss how the federal government could help ease affordability pressures in New York City.

While Trump had previously accused him of being a "communist" and threatened to restrict federal support, he struck a different tone on Friday.

Mamdani had defeated Cuomo, calling him a "puppet" of the president and insisting during a debate, "I am Donald Trump's worst nightmare, as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in."

(with ANI inputs)