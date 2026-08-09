/Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal push if Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz: Reports

US President Donald Trump may be looking for a way to end the military confrontation with Iran without securing a formal nuclear agreement, as efforts to resolve the conflict become increasingly difficult, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to the report, the Trump administration could set aside the nuclear issue and declare victory if Tehran agrees to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.
Trump has spent weeks preparing for such an outcome and has privately told senior aides that he could withdraw from the confrontation without reaching a formal nuclear deal with Iran, the report said.
However, Iran's demands for reopening the strategic waterway have made a settlement difficult. Tehran is seeking billions of dollars in payments, an end to the US naval blockade, the withdrawal of American forces from the region and other major concessions.
Iran's demands have narrowed Washington's options and raised concerns that Tehran may be preparing for a prolonged confrontation rather than a quick settlement.
The Strait of Hormuz has given Iran considerable leverage. Tehran's ability to disrupt shipping through the narrow waterway with missiles and drones has slowed commercial traffic and fuelled volatility in global energy markets.
Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that the strait was fully open, but those assertions have not been borne out. Iran shut the waterway after hostilities broke out in February and has maintained that US warships and allied vessels should not be allowed to pass. Tehran has also sought to impose tolls on commercial shipping.
US officials have rejected both the restrictions on shipping and any attempt by Iran to impose tolls.
Diplomatic efforts suffered another setback over the weekend after the United Arab Emirates said Iran had launched a missile strike against one of its vessels.
At the same time, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, laid out a series of conditions for reopening the waterway.
Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Zolghadr as saying that the US must permanently end the war, lift its naval blockade, withdraw its military forces, remove all sanctions, release Iran's frozen assets and pay war reparations.
He also called for an end to US threats and what he described as insults, as well as a halt to American military operations against Iran's allied militias across the region.
For Trump, a settlement also carries domestic political significance ahead of the US midterm elections. Petrol prices remain well above pre-war levels, putting pressure on the administration to show voters that the military campaign has delivered tangible results.
Trump told reporters in recent days that he had been ready to launch what he described as the biggest military attack since World War II, but said US allies had persuaded him against doing so.
He has also said that a deal with Iran was "imminent", although no formal agreement has been reached.
On Friday, Trump appeared to suggest that he had already secured a victory, regardless of whether a nuclear agreement was reached. He shared a social media post linking to an article titled "Donald Trump Won the Iran War".
Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, indicated that Washington would continue putting pressure on Tehran to bring about longer-term changes in its relationship with the US.
"And if not, that's fine, too, we're just going to keep on applying the pressure we can apply, and getting as much oil and gas out of the Middle East so that Americans can enjoy lower gas and energy prices," Vance said.
"We're in the middle of the game," he added.
The nuclear issue has remained at the heart of tensions between Washington and Tehran since April, when the White House warned that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
The US initially sought to include nuclear commitments in a broader agreement with Iran. But as negotiations grew more complicated, the administration shifted its attention towards securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had privately told senior aides in recent weeks that Iran may not be able to restart its nuclear programme during his presidency after the US destroyed three major Iranian nuclear facilities in May 2025.
Trump reportedly argued in internal meetings that US intelligence would quickly detect any attempt by Tehran to rebuild the facilities or secretly develop a nuclear weapon. He also maintained that the prospect of renewed US military strikes would act as a long-term deterrent.
Trump has also played down concerns over Iran's enriched nuclear material stored underground.
"We've already got the nuclear material, because it's so far underground," Trump said during a NATO summit in July. "Nobody's going to be able to get it except us."
That calculation could give Washington room to move away from seeking a formal nuclear agreement if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is restored and Iran's nuclear programme remains contained.
Financial demands, however, remain a major obstacle. Tehran continues to seek billions of dollars in war compensation and the release of Iranian assets held overseas.
Trump has previously said his administration would not give American taxpayers' money to Iran. But US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal said a settlement could prove impossible without Washington agreeing to release some Iranian assets, potentially subject to conditions.
Sanctions remain another sticking point. Washington would have to consider possible waivers allowing Iran to resume oil exports.
The US had previously issued such waivers under an interim truce, but restored its energy sanctions after the truce collapsed following Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The future of those sanctions, along with the dispute over Iran's frozen assets and demands for compensation, could ultimately determine whether Washington and Tehran can reach an arrangement that allows both sides to claim an end to the conflict without facing major political costs at home.
(With inputs from ANI)
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