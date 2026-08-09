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Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal push if Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz: Reports

Trump has spent weeks preparing for such an outcome and has privately told senior aides that he could withdraw from the confrontation without reaching a formal nuclear deal with Iran, the report said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal push if Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz: Reports
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump at Oval Office (Photo/ANI)

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Trump may drop Iran nuclear deal push if Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz: Reports
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