TRUMP MELANIA MARINE ONE LIP READER

SHOCKING Decode: Lip Reader Reveals Trump's Furious Eight Words To Melania On Marine One | VIRAL VIDEO

A viral video of Donald Trump pointing at Melania on Marine One is decoded by lip reader Jeremy Freeman. The tense exchange was about the 'unbelievable' UN escalator malfunction.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lip Reader Reveals Trump's Furious Eight Words To Melania On Marine One. (PHOTO: Social Media)

A viral clip of a seemingly heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Marine One has been decoded by a top lip reader, indicating the topic of the seemingly argument was not a personal disagreement but the humiliating escalator breakdown at the United Nations (UN).

The video, recorded as the presidential helicopter touched down on the South Lawn of the White House, captured President Trump gesturing with a pointed finger in the direction of the First Lady, generating widespread speculation about a marital spat.

The Escalator Incident: The True Source of Tension?

Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman provided a reading that diverts attention from a personal spat to the recent "escalator-gate" controversy that unfolded prior to the UN General Assembly. Freeman indicated the President's spirited gestures were aimed at the UN shenanigans, not his wife.

As per the reading, the discussion was about the time the escalator suddenly halted with the First Couple on board:

Melania (addressing the incident): "You just continued."

Trump: "It was unbelievable. How can you do that."

The lip reader also implied that the moment before the couple got off, the First Lady was apparently attempting to soothe the President, saying, "Donald, look at me." The couple then left the helicopter hand-in-hand.

The UN Escalator Glitch

The exchange came after an event at the UN headquarters where the Trumps had boarded the escalator in front of the General Assembly speech before it stopped short. A video of the sudden stop went viral on social media.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric subsequently released a clarification, explaining that the escalator halted because a "built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered." The official speculated that a videographer in the President's group, who was shooting the Trumps arriving while backing up the escalator, might have inadvertently triggered the safety feature.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Intelligence Scandal: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Sharing Unproven 'India' Claim About Imran Khan's X Account | Viral Video

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

