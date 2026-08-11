/Trump-Modi Russian oil row: How India faces 100% US tariff threat

Washington DC: US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will work together to settle the dispute over Washington’s proposed tariffs related to India’s purchases of Russian oil.
He said the two leaders have a "very good working relationship" and suggested that the issue surrounding the proposed 100 per cent tariff should be handled directly by them.
His comments come as India and the United States continue to strengthen ties in areas such as trade, defence, technology and energy.
Navarro referred to an article he had written in the Financial Times around six to eight months ago about India’s increasing purchases of Russian oil after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.
"During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine. And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that," Navarro told ANI.
He then referred to the relationship between Trump and Modi when asked about the tariff issue. "That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the president and your prime minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," he added.
His remarks came days after the US Senate passed a bill that could give Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas.
On August 7, the Senate approved the bipartisan Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote. The bill is named after late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of its principal architects.
It aims to increase the economic costs for Russia and Iran and targets countries that have major energy ties with Moscow.
Under the proposed law, the US president would have discretionary authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the world's five biggest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.
The proposed legislation also proposes new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and other entities associated to Russia's war effort.
It also covers older and reflagged oil tankers that are allegedly used by Russia to bypass international restrictions and continue earning revenue from energy exports.
India became a major buyer of Russian crude after the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. The availability of discounted Russian oil helped Indian refiners manage their raw material costs and meet domestic fuel requirements during a period of disruption in international energy markets.
Russia was not historically one of India's main crude oil suppliers. The lower prices offered after the war changed the economics of India's oil imports and led refiners to increase purchases from Moscow.
India is also one of the world's biggest buyers of Russian crude, along with China. The proposed US measure therefore has direct implications for Indian exporters seeking access to the American market.
The proposed law would give major Russian energy buyers a choice between continuing to buy discounted Russian oil and facing possible restrictions on their exports to the United States.
India’s energy purchases have also taken place during disruptions to shipping routes, including difficulties affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Indian refiners have used Russian crude as another source of supply while securing enough oil for the domestic market.
The comments from Navarro put the proposed tariff issue in the hands of Trump and Modi, with the US official saying their established working relationship would help them directly address the matter.
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