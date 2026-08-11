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Trump-Modi Russian oil row: How India faces 100% US tariff threat

The US Senate has backed a bill that could allow tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian energy. India, one of Moscow’s biggest crude buyers, could be affected if the measure becomes law.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
Trump-Modi Russian oil row: How India faces 100% US tariff threat
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