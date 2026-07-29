/Trump-Netanyahu meet at White House – here’s what they decided on Iran

Washington: Iran's nuclear programme and US-Israel security ties dominated the agenda as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House on Tuesday (July 28).
Described by both sides as positive, the meeting came as Washington and Tel Aviv assessed Iran's nuclear activities and the possibility of tensions in the region. Netanyahu called the talks one of the strongest conversations he has had with a US president. He highlighted the close coordination between the two governments on security issues.
US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump’s meetings with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “positive and productive” after the talks ended.
“President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!” she wrote on X.
President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2026
The Israeli prime minister later shared details of the meeting in a video message, saying the talks covered efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
“It was a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support and with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, as well as other goals,” he said.
He described the meeting as “one of the best conversations I have ever had with the president of the United States, our friend Donald Trump”.
He said both sides exchanged ideas and worked on coordinating security measures that he said were important for Israel’s future.
The meeting took place shortly after Trump issued fresh warnings against Iran, saying the United States could take further military action if Tehran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump rejected reports that Netanyahu was planning to provide new intelligence about Iran’s nuclear activities, saying that American officials were already tracking developments.
“I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved,” he said.
“I heard Bibi announce that. I said, ‘Why didn't you just tell it me, why do you have to announce it to the world?’” he added.
Trump also referred to the Pickaxe Mountain site, which he said associated with Iran’s nuclear activities.
“I know exactly what is going on at Pickaxe Mountain. It is not a big problem,” he said.
“We took out their nuclear sites, and we will have to take out Pickaxe Mountain if they don't make a deal,” he added.
The remarks came after Trump had warned that the United States could target Iranian civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if diplomatic efforts failed.
The White House meeting included senior officials from both countries. Images released by Netanyahu’s office showed the two leaders sitting together in the Oval Office, along with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli officials.
Meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, at the White House. pic.twitter.com/4TQtlg60TY— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 28, 2026
Netanyahu’s office also released pictures of his delegation preparing for the meeting before entering the White House.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team preparing for the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/BWKvo0ybBK— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 28, 2026
The meeting was the first such Oval Office talks between Trump and Netanyahu since the two leaders jointly launched military action against Iran on February 28.
The talks also took place after the ceasefire agreement reached through a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran collapsed, bringing the United States and Iran back into confrontation.
Israel had opposed the agreement from the beginning, while its military operations in Lebanon had affected regional diplomatic efforts.
The White House meeting showed the continued coordination between Trump and Netanyahu as both governments deal with Iran’s nuclear programme and wider security issues in the Middle East.
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