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Trump-Netanyahu meet at White House – here’s what they decided on Iran

Described by both sides as positive, the meeting came as Washington and Tel Aviv assessed Iran's nuclear activities and the possibility of tensions in the region.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:05 AM IST
Trump-Netanyahu meet at White House – here’s what they decided on Iran
Image Credit: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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