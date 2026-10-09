/'If you clap more, I may share this prize': Shehbaz wanted Nobel for Trump, Navi Pillay won and cracked a joke | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was hoping Donald Trump would win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. He even praised the US President just hours before the winner was announced. But the award went to someone else, and what happened next brought a little humour to the occasion.
The Nobel Peace Prize went to Navi Pillay, an 85-year-old lawyer and former UN human rights chief from South Africa. She was attending an event in Germany when she heard the news. As people around her started clapping, Pillay laughed and made a joke about Trump.
"If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump!" she said. She then added, "Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this."
Her remarks came shortly after Sharif had publicly backed Trump for the award.
Amazing moment. Navi Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize ! https://t.co/HL3r1PJzLO We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news: https://t.co/Crbj6XdiyQ— Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) October 9, 2026
Sharif believes Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for helping stop the fighting between India and Pakistan in May 2025.
Just before the Nobel announcement on Friday, the Pakistani Prime Minister praised Trump in a post on X.
"President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace in South Asia. His timely intervention helped bring Pakistan and India back from the brink and secure a ceasefire, that is holding till today," Sharif wrote.
He also said Pakistan had nominated Trump for the award and hoped the US President would "receive due recognition this time".
Pakistan first announced its support for Trump's Nobel bid in June 2025.
But there is one big problem with Sharif's claim. India has repeatedly said Trump had nothing to do with ending the fighting.
President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace in South Asia. His timely intervention helped bring Pakistan and India back from the brink and secure a ceasefire, that is holding till today. In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. We sincerely hope President’s efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict in our region receive due recognition this time. @realDonaldTrump @NobelPrize— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2026
India and Pakistan fought for four days in May 2025 after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The two countries agreed to stop military action on May 10.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped bring peace between the two neighbours.
India, however, has rejected that claim. New Delhi has asserted that Islamabad contacted India through military channels, and the two countries worked out the agreement directly.
Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He has often said his efforts to stop wars and settle disputes deserve recognition.
Two days before the 2026 winner was announced, Trump told reporters that he did not expect the Nobel Committee to pick him.
He also spoke about Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machado had presented her Nobel medal to Trump at the White House in January.
But receiving someone else's Nobel medal does not make a person a Nobel winner. The Nobel Institute has made it clear that the honour cannot be transferred or shared.
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