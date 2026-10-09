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  • /'If you clap more, I may share this prize': Shehbaz wanted Nobel for Trump, Navi Pillay won and cracked a joke | Watch

'If you clap more, I may share this prize': Shehbaz wanted Nobel for Trump, Navi Pillay won and cracked a joke | Watch

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif aggressively backed Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, but a surprise winner took home the award and left the crowd in splits with a hilarious response. Read the full story.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
'If you clap more, I may share this prize': Shehbaz wanted Nobel for Trump, Navi Pillay won and cracked a joke | Watch
Image Credit: AI edit/author. US President Donald Trump, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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