Trump On Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'India-Pakistan Tensions Go Back 1,500 Years'

Pahalgam Terror Attack: After expressing full support for India following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, US President Donald Trump took a likely U-turn amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking on the unrest between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said on Friday that there have always been tensions between the two countries, and they will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

#WATCH | On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, US President Donald Trump says, "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad… pic.twitter.com/R4Bc25Ar6h April 25, 2025

“I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've been fighting for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome. Fresh tensions erupted between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

When asked whether he would talk to the leaders of the two nations about the attack, Trump said, “There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, it's been the same, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been.”

In his first reactions hours after the attack, Trump, who often calls himself Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “close friend”, had said, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all."

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With agency Inputs)