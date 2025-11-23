Trump Once Again Angry At Zelenskyy? Says ‘Ukrainian Leadership Has ZERO Gratitude'

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized the Ukrainian leadership, claiming they had shown “zero gratitude” to Washington for its efforts to help broker peace between Ukraine and Russia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he had “inherited a war that should never have happened.” He went on to say that the Ukrainian leadership had shown “zero gratitude” for U.S. efforts, while Europe continued to buy oil from Russia.

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP, would have NEVER HAPPENED. It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED & STOLEN, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office. Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, “Now is my chance!” The rest is history, and so it continues," he posted.

"I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED. UKRAINE “LEADERSHIP” HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA. THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING “BIG” MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!" he added.

US-Ukraine Exchange Of March 2025

This is not the first time the U.S. President has been displeased with the Kyiv leadership. In March earlier this year, talks between the U.S. and Ukraine on signing a deal for rare earth minerals ran into trouble after a testy exchange between President Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on one side, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the other.

Zelensky had left the White House shortly after.

In the Oval Office exchange, President Trump had reportedly told President Zelensky he holds "no cards" in the negotiations and that he should be more thankful. Meanwhile, Vance had told Zelensky he should be more respectful of Trump.

Ukraine-Russia Peace Agreement

The recent remarks of President Trump come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed that the Russia-Ukraine peace proposal has been prepared with contributions from Moscow. He also noted that earlier suggestions from Kyiv were also factored in.

As he left for Geneva for discussions on the proposed settlement, Rubio stressed that the document had been drafted entirely by the United States.

President Trump has insisted that the US-backed peace blueprint aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not his "final offer" to Kyiv. His comments came after a coalition of Ukraine's Western allies expressed concern that the current draft required major changes.

According to IANS, he also urged Ukraine to accept the deal by November 27, but when asked whether it represented his ultimate proposal, Trump said, "No, we'd like to get to peace. One way or another, we'll get it ended."

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the draft as a potential "basis" for an eventual settlement.

On the other hand, in a sombre national address on Friday, Zelenskyy cautioned that the country "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner." He pledged to uphold "the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians" and said Kyiv would continue to work constructively with the United States.

(with IANS inputs)