Trump once boasted 8 jets down in Operation Sindoor – now ‘untouchable’ US stealth jets, helicopters and drones are falling in Iran, and he won’t explain why

US-Israel-Iran War: US President Donald Trump made headlines last year when he claimed multiple fighter jets were shot down during the India‑Pakistan tensions. The number changed over time – first five, then eight and later eleven.

Now, the United States is said to have lost at least 19 aircraft in five weeks of operations during the American-Israeli alliance attacks on Iran. It includes fourth and fifth-generation stealth aircraft, refuelling air tankers and drones.

Despite the United States stepping up its air campaign, Iran has not stopped firing back and still keeps its air defences in place. It shows that the fight in the skies is far from over.

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Aircraft losses mount as war intensifies

According to a report citing US military and intelligence sources, the United States lost at least 16 aircraft during the first 21 days of military operations. The losses include 10 unmanned drones, multiple refuelling aircraft, two F-16s and one F‑35 stealth fighter that were believed to have struck by Iranian fire and forced into an emergency landing.

The scale of losses has grabbed headlines because the air campaign is being conducted at a pace faster than the opening days of the Gulf War. Such high‑tempo operations increase operational risks even for advanced air forces.

The most severe incident involved a KC‑135 refuelling tanker that was destroyed during a mid‑air operation. All six crew members onboard were killed. In another incident, three F‑15 fighter jets were shot down by “friendly fire” over Kuwait. Five additional KC‑135 aircraft were damaged in an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a US base in Saudi Arabia.

A fifth‑generation Lockheed Martin F‑35 Lightning II was also struck and forced to make an emergency landing at a regional US base. The aircraft landed safely and the pilot survived, though reports indicated suspected Iranian fire may have caused the damage.

Thirteen US personnel killed

The aircraft losses were accompanied by human casualties. Thirteen US service members are believed to have been killed since operations began on February 28. Six feared dead in the KC‑135 mid‑air incident, while seven were reportedly killed in Iranian attacks across the region.

Around 200 US military personnel were wounded across seven Middle Eastern countries. Most of them have since returned to duty. It shows the continuing operational tempo.

Drone losses highlight Iranian air defences

The majority of aircraft losses involved drones. Over nine MQ‑9 Reaper drones were shot down by Iranian air defence systems. Another drone was destroyed on the ground in a ballistic missile strike at a Jordanian airfield. Two additional drones were lost in operational accidents.

The MQ‑9 Reaper is deployed in high‑risk environments because it is much cheaper than crewed aircraft and designed to absorb losses. Even so, the number of drones downed suggests Iranian air defences are active and capable.

Air superiority is limited

Despite sustained strikes, the United States has not achieved full air superiority over Iran. Military officials acknowledge that only localised control of airspace has been achieved in certain areas. Iranian air defences continue to challenge operations, particularly around the Strair of Hormuz.

Tehran has also maintained retaliatory strikes across the region. Attacks on energy infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia followed US‑led strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field shows that Tehran still retains operational capability.

Trump claims dominance, losses tell another story

Even as reports of aircraft losses surfaced, Trump continued to project confidence about the war. “They have no anti‑aircraft protection. They have no nothing. They don’t have anything. They are not putting up a fight. They are not even shooting at us, OK?” he said.

In another address, Trump declared sweeping victory.

“Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large‑scale losses in a matter of weeks. Our enemies are losing and America … is winning, and now winning bigger than ever before,” he said.

Trump also suggested the war could end within two to three weeks, while simultaneously warning Iran to agree to peace terms or face further escalation.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, he later issued a deadline and warned that if Iran did not comply, “all hell will reign down on them”.

High‑tempo war under scrutiny

Military observers said that the intense pace of sorties contributed to the rising losses. High‑frequency missions increase the risk of accidents, friendly fire and operational stress, even for technologically advanced forces.

As the war entered its fifth week, the United States continued operations despite losses. It shows determination to maintain pressure. At the same time, the aircraft losses and casualties highlighted the cost of sustaining a high‑intensity air campaign against an adversary that still maintains functioning air defences.

The developments also introduced political pressure back home, where public opposition to the war has increased and the timeline for victory is uncertain.