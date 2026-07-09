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Trump opens F-35 door for Turkey, Israel says ‘this must not happen’ – why is Netanyahu worried?

Trump announced on Tuesday (July 6) that Washington would remove sanctions imposed on Ankara that was imposed over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system. The decision could clear the way for Turkey to resume efforts to acquire the F-35 stealth fighter jets, a deal that was cancelled during Trump’s first term.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:03 AM IST
Trump opens F-35 door for Turkey, Israel says ‘this must not happen’ – why is Netanyahu worried?
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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