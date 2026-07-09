/Trump opens F-35 door for Turkey, Israel says ‘this must not happen’ – why is Netanyahu worried?

Ankara: US President Donald Trump’s decision to move towards lifting sanctions on Turkey has opened the possibility of Ankara returning to the F-35 fighter jet programme. But the move has faced opposition from Israel, which says giving Turkey America’s most advanced fighter aircraft could affect the regional military balance.
Trump announced on Tuesday (July 6) that Washington would remove sanctions imposed on Ankara that was imposed over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system. The decision could clear the way for Turkey to resume efforts to acquire the F-35 stealth fighter jets, a deal that was cancelled during Trump’s first term.
The announcement came after a warm meeting between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Erdogan personally welcomed the US president at the airport, walking up to Air Force One, a gesture considered unusual for a foreign leader.
Praising Erdogan, Trump described him as a close friend and said he had great respect for the Turkish president.
"I just want to say that I have great respect for the President. I think it’s in the interest of both countries. It’s an honour to be with you. We are going to have a lot of good meetings, we are going to have a good dinner, we are going to have good food and we are going to have a good time. But most importantly, we are going to get a lot of work done and do good things for our countries," Trump said.
Turkey was removed from the US-led F-35 programme after it bought Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in 2017. Washington argued that the Russian system could compromise sensitive information associated with the F-35 and imposed sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in 2020.
Trump said those restrictions would now be lifted. "I can tell you that we are lifting the sanctions, okay? I don’t want President Erdogan to waste his time answering this question because we are working very closely with Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth and everybody else. We are lifting the sanctions. It’s time to do that," he said.
He added, "We don’t want to put sanctions on our friends. That’s all it is. There are a lot of people we can put sanctions on, but we don’t want to put sanctions on our friends."
The decision could allow Ankara to buy F-35 fighter jets from Washington, but Tel Aviv has raised strong objections to the possibility.
Hours after Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the idea of Turkey receiving the advanced aircraft.
In an interview with CNN, he said selling the F-35 to Turkey would not automatically make Ankara a reliable US ally. "He is not an ideal ally of the United States. He threatens to destroy my country, the only Jewish state in the world," he said.
He also described Turkey under Erdogan’s government as a country influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology and accused Ankara of supporting groups opposed to Israel.
Speaking earlier on Fox & Friends, Netanyahu said, "Turkey is a great country, but there is the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan talks about the destruction of Israel, wants to occupy part of Cyprus, threatens Greece, supports Hamas and supports the Muslim Brotherhood."
Ankara has rejected Israeli criticism. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently said Israel had become "a burden on humanity that can no longer be carried”.
The worry in Israel stems from the F-35’s advanced capabilities. The aircraft is not only a fighter jet but also a platform that combines stealth technology, long-range operations, intelligence gathering and access to advanced military networks.
At present, Israel is the only country in the Middle East that is operating the F-35. The aircraft has become a cornerstone of its air power strategy.
An editorial in The Jerusalem Post argued that Turkey’s record under Erdogan gives Israel reasons to be cautious. It said the Turkish president had called Hamas a liberation movement after the October 7 attack, accused Israel of being a terrorist state and made statements that alarmed Israeli officials.
The editorial said, "The F-35 is not only another fighter jet. It is a strategic military platform."
It added that the aircraft would give Turkey advanced capabilities, including stealth operations and access to intelligence-sharing systems.
The possible return of Turkey to the F-35 programme has also faced criticism from some US lawmakers and former officials. Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who served during Trump’s first term, opposed the move.
"Turkey bought the Russian S-400 missile defence system in 2017. Removing US sanctions and clearing the way for Turkey to receive F-35 fighter jets would be a strategic mistake. It would weaken the security of America, Israel and NATO. Mr President, please don’t do this," he wrote on X.
Lifting U.S. sanctions imposed after Turkey acquired the Russian S-400 missile system in 2017 and clearing the way to provide Turkey F-35 fighter jets would be a strategic mistake, undermining the security of the United States, Israel and NATO. Mr. President, Please Don’t.…— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 7, 2026
Reports suggest that Turkey is open to allowing US technical monitoring of the S-400 system, though Ankara wants to keep the missiles for emergency national security situations.
Turkey is also seeking other defence deals, including 40 F-35A fighter jets and 40 F-16V aircraft. Ankara has also sought access to GE Aerospace F110 engines for its indigenous Kaan fighter programme.
The debate over Turkey’s F-35 return involves a broader question of trust between NATO allies, regional security fears and the balance of military power in the Middle East.
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