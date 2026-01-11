US President Donald Trump, emboldened by the success of the Maduro capture operation, has reportedly ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland, a move being resisted by America's top military brass on the grounds that it would be illegal and lack Congressional support.

The Daily Mail, citing anonymous sources, reported that the President instructed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to develop the plan. Senior military leaders have pushed back against the idea, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff cautioning that the operation would breach international law and fail to secure approval from Congress.

This development comes as Trump, a day earlier, issued a stark warning to Denmark over Greenland, saying the US will take it the easy way or the hard way. He added that if America didn't take over Greenland, Russia or China would.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor," Trump said.

'I Don't Need International Law,' Trump Says

A day earlier, Trump had declared that nothing restrains him except his own morality, not international law.

"Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law," he said in a New York Times interview, adding, "I'm not looking to hurt people."

Trump has been vocal about his demand to take over Greenland, even going so far as to say he will acquire it one way or another.

Denmark Signals Readiness to Defend Greenland

Denmark has taken Trump's warning seriously, announcing that it is prepared to defend Greenland and that its soldiers would be required to shoot first and ask questions later if the US were to invade.

Doomsday Plane Signals Heightened Military Readiness

As tensions escalate, the US Air Force's E-4B Nightwatch, the "Doomsday Plane," was spotted circling Washington, DC. This airborne military command center, immune to nuclear blasts, was last seen in the capital in June 2025. While no emergency has been announced, its presence signals the United States is preparing for all possible scenarios, including major conflict.

The E-4B Nightwatch sighting matters because it signals elevated US military readiness during crises like the Greenland tensions.

Why Greenland Matters Strategically

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Its Arctic location makes it strategically important for defense and early warning systems in the North Atlantic.

Greenland remains strategically vital, hosting the Pituffik Space Base, key to missile warning and space surveillance across the North Atlantic.