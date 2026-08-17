/Trump orders military to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military drills with South Korea

US President Donald Trump said South Korea had rejected his request to participate in US efforts aimed at denuclearising Iran. As a result, he ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with Seoul.
In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said he had recently asked the South Korean president if Seoul wished to join the United States in the “Denuclearisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” and that South Korea had replied, “No thanks!”
Trump linked the move to his order directing a substantial reduction in the annual joint military exercises with South Korea, noting that it was already too late to cancel the drills altogether.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are scheduled to take place from August 17 to 27.
Trump also pointed to his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a reason for his dissatisfaction with US involvement in the exercises.
He characterised the drills as expensive and said they conveyed an “inappropriate and hostile” message to North Korea, which he claimed had stayed “unthreatening and respectful” throughout his presidency.
Trump stated that he had directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the joint military exercises, while recognising that the decision to take part had been made well in advance.
His comments are made against the backdrop of the continuing US-Israeli confrontation with Iran and Washington’s push to gather support from allies for its drive to pressure Tehran regarding its nuclear programme.
North Korea has consistently condemned the joint US-South Korea military exercises, labelling them provocations. The drills will feature training against drones, GPS disruption, and cyberattacks, as the United States and its allies work to respond to North Korea’s advancing military capabilities.
Trump's remarks came against the backdrop of North Korea's criticism of the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills would heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Al Jazeera reported.
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