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Trump orders fresh airstrikes on Iran after US troops killed in Jordan

The United States launched new airstrikes on Iran after Iranian drone and missile attacks killed two American service members in Jordan. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 06:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:11 AM IST
Trump orders fresh airstrikes on Iran after US troops killed in Jordan
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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