/Trump orders fresh airstrikes on Iran after US troops killed in Jordan

The United States has launched a new round of airstrikes inside Iran after Iranian drone and missile attacks killed two American service members in Jordan. President Donald Trump approved the strikes as a response to the attack. US officials said the operation targets Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and aims to reduce threats to American forces and shipping routes in the region.
US forces carried out fresh airstrikes inside Iran on orders from President Donald Trump. The action came less than 24 hours after Iranian drone and missile attacks killed two US service members and left another missing at a military base in Jordan.
According to US Central Command, the strikes focused on targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also known as the IRGC.
The military said the operation aims to weaken Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and respond to the deaths of American personnel.
"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in an official statement on X. "The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."
The conflict intensified after coordinated Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted US military facilities in the region on July 17.
During the attack, two US service members were killed in Jordan. One service member remains missing. Four others suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
US officials later confirmed that the injured personnel had been discharged from medical care.
On July 18, President Trump approved immediate retaliatory strikes against IRGC targets inside Iran.
US officials described the operation as a direct response to the attack on American forces. The latest mission marked the seventh consecutive night of US operations against Iranian interests.
Before the US response, the Iranian Army publicly claimed responsibility for attacks on Western military positions in the region.
Iran said it targeted fuel storage facilities at Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base during what it called the "14th phase of Operation Lightning."
According to statements from the Iranian Army's Public Relations wing, drone and missile strikes also targeted an ammunition depot at Al-Udairi Camp.
Iran further claimed attacks on headquarters buildings and storage facilities at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
The latest exchange has sharply increased tensions across the Middle East.
With US forces striking targets inside Iran and Tehran expanding military operations into Jordan and Kuwait, concerns are growing about a wider regional conflict.
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