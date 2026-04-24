Viral video: Toddler stuns President Trump with Oval office dance after 'miracle' treatment restores his hearing

Viral video: The Oval Office became an improvised dance floor today during a meeting at the White House to talk about lowering prescription drug costs. The gathering lasted nearly 90 minutes and touched on issues such as human interest stories of miracle patients, geopolitical updates on the war with Iran, and beautifying D.C. landmarks.

The miracle patient in the Oval Office

Among the most heartwarming events of the day was a demonstration of what a miracle can do for people with rare medical conditions. Little Travis Smith, who was born deaf 100%, was able to restore his hearing through a collaboration between the administration and biotech company Regeneron.

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"That's really incredible," Trump commented while watching little Travis making sounds as he was sitting in his mother's arms. "He'll finally be able to hear her tell him she loves him."

A two-year old stole the show during President Trump's prescription drug announcement. Travis Smith chattered and cooed as the president announced the FDA-approved Regeneron's auto harmony, a gene therapy curing a rare disease that causes deafness. pic.twitter.com/u3S1UsQXYX — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

According to Travis' mom Sierra Smith, since being treated with a unique gene therapy drug and undergoing surgery, her child began to develop an unusual love for music and instruments. Travis demonstrated how well he can dance on the floor of the Oval Office before running and lying down on the carpet.

Drug discounts and tariff relief

At this point, the focus of the meeting was placed on the recent deal reached with Regeneron to reduce prices for many drugs on the American market. As compensation, the administration is offering the company tariff relief.

The White House and the biotech firm seem to have an interesting connection, as President Trump once bragged about the effectiveness of one of their products when battling COVID-19. Moreover, Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron's co-founder, is known to maintain friendly relations with the president.

The Iranian conflict: 'Fighting like cats and dogs'

Then, turning to the conflict with Iran, President Trump referred to the political situation in Tehran, stating that different groups "are fighting like cats and dogs" for power. According to him, the only thing holding back a "unified Iran" from negotiating the situation is the aforementioned infighting.

Some key developments in the Iran-US standoff include:

Nuclear restraint: The president stated that he won't ever order a nuclear attack on the Islamic Republic.

Oil infrastructure crisis: Trump mentioned that Iran must solve its problems with oil infrastructure before the current U.S. blockade makes it impossible to move huge reserves of it; otherwise, their installations may literally explode because

Iran oil infrastructure crisis: According to the president, Iran has very little time, warning that their oil infrastructure may "blow up" if the existing U.S. blockade forces them to store their accumulating oil deposits.

Cancellation of Vance visit to Iran: It was reported that the vice president, JD Vance, had canceled a visit to Iran where he was due to meet Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Robots and granite: Renovating Washington landmarks

In terms of local projects, the president mentioned that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was rapidly being restored. In particular, according to the president, the water, which usually remains dirty, would henceforth remain crystal clear by deploying advanced robots to maintain the water.

"It'll stay clean… they clean it like a swimming pool," Trump stated. He added that the job would be done within a week before the celebration on the July 4th holiday. Instead of a traditional floor color, the floor would be painted "American flag blue."

Furthermore, the West Wing colonnade renovation involves the use of African granite sculpted in Italy. On the other hand, the president confirmed that the ramp built for Franklin D. Roosevelt would not be torn down since it means something.

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