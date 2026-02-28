Trump backs Pakistan? US president praises Islamabad's 'terrifically well' performance in Afghan open war | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has stirred the geopolitical pot by praising Islamabad’s military leadership just as Pakistan and Afghanistan descend into full-scale open war. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump hinted at a possible shift toward Pakistan, describing the country’s performance in the current border conflict as terrific.

Trump on intervention: 'I get along with Pakistan very well'

When asked about a possible U.S. intervention to mediate peace between the warring neighbours, President Trump stopped short of making a formal mediation offer. However, he spoke positively about his relationship with Pakistani leaders. “Well, I would intervene, but I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well. Very, very well,” Trump told reporters. In what seemed to be a significant show of support, he added, “You have a great Prime Minister; you have a great general there, you have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot.”

Reporter: Pakistan is facing war again in Afghanistan. Are you seeking to intervene?



Trump: Well, I would, but I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well — very, very well.



You have a great Prime Minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader — two of… pic.twitter.com/twTmufKyI0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 27, 2026

Kabul under fire: The scale of Operation Ghaziabad lil-Haq

The president's comments come at a bloody turning point in South Asian relations. On Friday, Pakistan launched its most extensive aerial bombardment of Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. The strikes hit major areas, including the capital, Kabul, and the Taliban’s stronghold in Kandahar. Islamabad claims the offensive has been highly effective:

- Casualty claims: Pakistan reports killing over 270 Taliban fighters and injuring more than 400 others.

- Retaliation: Afghanistan’s Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, countered that Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and struck important military targets inside Pakistani territory.

The TTP factor: Why the ceasefire collapsed

The shift from border skirmishes to open war follows months of accusations from Islamabad that the Taliban is providing sanctuary to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the Taliban denies sheltering militants, a rise in TTP-led domestic attacks in Pakistan led to Thursday night’s retaliatory raids. The conflict has effectively paralysed regional trade, with most land border crossings remaining closed since a deadly escalation in October that claimed over 70 lives.

Diplomatic fallout: A new alignment?

Trump’s praise for the Pakistani general and leader indicates a possible shift in U.S. policy. It appears the U.S. may be prioritising the security concerns of Islamabad over the humanitarian and sovereignty claims of the Taliban government. As Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declares an all-out confrontation, the world is now watching to see if Trump’s respect for Islamabad leads to direct military or intelligence support.

