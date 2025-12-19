Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings

The Trump administration on Thursday paused the green card lottery program. In a post, the US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV-1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program.”

Notably, Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, 48, who is suspected in the Brown University and MIT shootings, had come to the United States through this same lottery program. In the shootings, two students were killed and nine others were wounded at Brown University, while an MIT professor was also killed. Valente was found dead on Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country. In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people," Noem said.

