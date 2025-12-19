Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997791https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-pauses-green-card-lottery-after-deadly-brown-university-mit-shootings-2997791.html
NewsWorldTrump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings
GREEN CARD LOTTERY

Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings

The Trump administration on Thursday paused the green card lottery program. In a post, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security said, “At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV-1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT ShootingsUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

The Trump administration on Thursday paused the green card lottery program. In a post, the US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV-1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program.”

Notably, Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, 48, who is suspected in the Brown University and MIT shootings, had come to the United States through this same lottery program. In the shootings, two students were killed and nine others were wounded at Brown University, while an MIT professor was also killed. Valente was found dead on Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country.  In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people," Noem said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means