Trump pauses Iran energy strikes for 10 days, says ‘talks going very well’

US President Donald Trump announced that he is halting strikes on Iran’s Energy Sites for 10 days till 6th April, at Tehran’s request, hinting at productive talks amid the ongoing conflict.

“As per Iranian Government's request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” said President Trump in a Truth Social post.

Hinting at positive negotiations with the Iranian regime, US President said, “Talks are ongoing and they are going very well,” added Trump.

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On March 23, Trump announced a five-day delay on planned strikes after what he called “productive” talks.

He highlighted constructive discussions aimed at easing tensions, though Iran insisted the pause showed Washington retreating under Tehran's firm pressure.

A day before that on March 22, Donald Trump warned Iran of U.S strikes on its power infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz reopened within 48 hours.

In a social media post, he vowed to “hit and obliterate” its largest power plants if the vital waterway wasn't fully cleared of threats.

Though an Iranian official rejected a U.S proposal to end the conflict as "one-sided and unfair,” and despite Trump’s optimistic view, Iran kept up retaliation against U.S and Israeli strikes, targeting Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf states while effectively blocking West Asia fuel exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. has deployed uncrewed drone speedboats for patrols as part of operations against Iran, the Pentagon's first confirmed use of such vessels in active combat, per Reuters.

Trump warned that the U.S would become the Islamic Republic's "worst nightmare" without compliance, including reopening the strait and dismantling Tehran's nuclear program.

Earlier, Iranian officials and the supreme leader's representative reviewed a 15-point U.S proposal, delivered via Pakistan, on Wednesday.

Though they viewed it as favoring only U.S and Israeli interests, and proposed their 5-point proposal.

Iran has repeatedly denied negotiation talks with the United States and continues to strike at US and Israeli targets in the Gulf.

The war initiated by the US and Israel as ‘pre-emptive’ strikes spilled into neighboring countries and impacted the global economy with surging energy prices, following failed talks on Iran's nuclear program.

























