/Trump halts US military strikes on day 13 to allow room for diplomacy with Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump directed the US military to pause new strikes against Iran, ending 13 consecutive days of daily air operations. The decision came as Oman-led talks in Tehran showed signs of progress. The negotiations are focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. US forces remain prepared for action if needed.
According to Axios, Trump ordered the military not to carry out a new round of planned strikes on Friday. The decision came several hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.
Two regional sources familiar with the discussions told Axios that negotiations have made progress. They said an agreement between Oman and Iran could be finalized over the weekend. Trump would then decide whether to accept the proposed deal.
Although the strikes were paused, the US military continues to prepare contingency plans. Officials have not received orders for major combat operations, but forces remain ready to act on short notice if directed by the president.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision.
For nearly two weeks, military officials presented strike plans to Trump each afternoon. He approved similar operations on previous days. On Friday, however, he chose not to authorize the proposed action.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the United States still can increase military pressure on Iran if needed.
He said the country could escalate attacks, including "knocking out everything they have." However, Trump added that he believes making a deal is the smarter option.
"We're talking to [the Iranians] right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by. We're locked and loaded and ready to go, but we're talking to them," Trump stated.
Later in the evening at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Trump struck a more cautious tone. He said he did not believe Iran was ready to make a deal at the moment but was willing to hear proposals.
The pause reportedly surprised key US allies in the region. Axios reported that Israel's security cabinet and the Israel Defense Forces had expected another round of US strikes on Friday. Israeli officials had prepared for a large military operation and possible retaliatory attacks against Israel.
Without clear information about Washington's next move, Israeli forces stayed on high alert throughout the day.
Israeli officials were informed on Friday night that Trump had decided not to approve additional strikes.
Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour confirmed the pause in a post on X. "Iran had a peaceful night."
Meanwhile, US Central Command did not announce any new offensive action. This broke its recent pattern of daily updates on military operations.
Even with the pause in strikes, tensions remain high in the region. The situation around the Strait of Hormuz continues to be closely watched as diplomatic efforts move forward.
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