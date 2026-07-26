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  • /Trump halts US military strikes on day 13 to allow room for diplomacy with Iran: Report

Trump halts US military strikes on day 13 to allow room for diplomacy with Iran: Report

According to Axios, Trump ordered the military not to carry out a new round of planned strikes on Friday. The decision came several hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Trump halts US military strikes on day 13 to allow room for diplomacy with Iran: Report
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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