Trump pauses scheduled Iran strike at request of Gulf leaders

United States of America (USA) President Donald J. Trump announced Monday (local time) that he has agreed to delay a ‘scheduled’ US military operation against Iran, following direct appeals from key Gulf leaders who are pushing for a diplomatic resolution amid ongoing regional tensions. In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was contacted by Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders urged him to hold off on strikes originally planned for Tuesday, citing active negotiations that they believe could yield a deal acceptable to the United States and countries across the Middle East.

Trump emphasized that any agreement must include firm guarantees that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons. “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” he wrote.

He added that he has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Daniel Caine, and U.S. military commanders to stand down the immediate operation but remain prepared for a “full, large scale assault” on short notice if talks fail.

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Also Read: Iran proposes new 14-point peace proposal to US via Pakistan to end war

Iran’s proposes new peace deal and Hormuz regulatory body

In a parallel diplomatic move, Iran on Monday transmitted a fresh 14-point resolution draft to the United States through Pakistani mediators, according to Iranian state media. The proposal aims to end the ongoing conflict and build trust among regional stakeholders.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly defended the decision to pursue direct talks with Washington, telling a public gathering that negotiations conducted “with dignity” are essential and that refusing dialogue is not a logical option.

Pezeshkian pushed back against hardline critics at home, stressing national unity and Iran’s ability to defend its rights while engaging diplomatically. US officials, however, described Iran’s latest counter-proposal as falling short of expectations, with limited new commitments regarding uranium stockpiles and the suspension of enrichment.

However, senior US officials described the offer as insufficient and "not a meaningful improvement," noting it only adds general language reaffirming Iran’s commitment to no nuclear weapons but lacks concrete steps on suspending uranium enrichment or handing over its highly enriched uranium stockpile, according to a report by Axios.

The White House remains frustrated with Tehran’s stance, the report further added. While the US has offered a temporary waiver on Iranian oil sanctions during negotiations, it insists any sanctions relief must be conditional on significant Iranian concessions. Both sides are still far apart on key issues, including full sanctions removal, war compensation, and nuclear limits.

Iran has also been coordinating with Oman on new mechanisms to ensure safe maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Trump's fresh warning to Tehran, says 'for Iran, the clock is ticking'

Signals of possible escalation of West Asia war

Over the past weeks, Trump has alternated between warnings that “the clock is ticking” for Iran and signals that major US objectives, such as degrading Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, have largely been achieved.

Negotiations, mediated by regional actors like Pakistan, continue amid concerns over oil prices, shipping disruptions, and the risk of renewed fighting.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire in place after a 40-day assault in West Asia, which erupted in late February when US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury.

The campaign targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, missile capabilities, military infrastructure, and leadership sites, resulting in significant damage on both sides, including Iranian retaliatory strikes on US bases and Gulf targets.

The Gulf states have been directly affected by the fallout. Iran launched missile and drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and other neighbors in response to the initial strikes.

These actions disrupted energy infrastructure and heightened fears of broader escalation. Qatar and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have played visible roles in diplomatic efforts, with the Emir of Qatar and other leaders engaging both Washington and Tehran.

