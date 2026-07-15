/Trump pays $5.6 million to E Jean Carroll: How a 1990s sexual assault allegation led to a historic court battle

Washington: US President Donald Trump has paid $5.62 million to former magazine writer E Jean Carroll after a long legal battle over allegations of sexual abuse and defamation dating back to the 1990s. The payment came after court orders required him to hand over the compensation awarded by a jury.
According to court records, $5,625,005.48 was transferred to the account of Carroll’s legal team. The amount includes the damages decided by the jury along with the interest that had accumulated over time.
The payment followed an order by Judge Lewis Kaplan after the US Supreme Court rejected the US president’s request to hear his appeal in the case. The decision ended his latest attempt to stop the transfer of money while he continued his legal challenge.
Trump’s legal team had tried to prevent the payment from being made until the Supreme Court completed its review of his petition. His lawyers argued that the money should not be transferred while the court was considering the matter.
After that effort failed, his lawyers approached a federal appeals court on Friday (July 10). They requested an emergency order either blocking the transfer or moving the money back into an account controlled by the court.
The appeals court had refused an earlier request for an emergency stay, and Trump’s latest attempt also did not result in any relief.
Court filings from Carroll’s lawyers said she plans to use the money for her retirement. For now, the entire amount will be kept in an interest-bearing account until the apex court completely rejects the president’s request for another review.
Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement, “Three years ago, a nine-member jury unanimously found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to announce that the damages awarded by the jury have been paid to Ms Carroll.”
Carroll will receive the full amount because her lawyers worked on a contingency basis and will not take any legal fees from the compensation.
E Jean Carroll was one of several women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct, but she was among those who took her allegations to a civil court. During the trial, she testified that Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.
Trump was not present during the first trial but repeatedly denied the allegations in public statements. In May 2023, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her. The jury awarded her $5 million in damages.
The day after that verdict, Trump appeared at a CNN town hall event, where he called Carroll “crazy” and described her accusations as false. The survivor later added those comments to her legal claims.
During the second trial, the president attended court and gave brief testimony. The jury also considered statements he made in 2019, when he denied Carroll’s allegations, and found them defamatory. This time, the jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83 million in damages.
The latest payment settles the compensation amount from the original verdict, though the larger legal dispute between the two has continued through multiple appeals over the past few years.
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