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  • /Trump pays $5.6 million to E Jean Carroll: How a 1990s sexual assault allegation led to a historic court battle

Trump pays $5.6 million to E Jean Carroll: How a 1990s sexual assault allegation led to a historic court battle

The US president had tried to delay the payment through legal appeals, but courts rejected his requests and ordered the compensation amount to be transferred.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Trump pays $5.6 million to E Jean Carroll: How a 1990s sexual assault allegation led to a historic court battle
Image Credit: (Photos: Reuters)

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