Trump-Petro meeting: How chilly are US-Colombia relations after Washington talks?

Washington: Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump met on February 3 to discuss drug trafficking and regional tensions, marking a rare thaw in months of strained diplomacy.

Following a year of public disputes and criticism over drug trafficking and US military actions in Latin America, Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 3. The meeting took place weeks after a controversial US operation in Venezuela that heightened regional tensions and drew criticism from Bogota.

After the meeting, Petro said it had been held on equal terms and that leaders with different opinions could still have a productive conversation. He said that cooperation on drug enforcement was a priority and suggested that focussing on high-level traffickers could yield more effective results than targeting low-level farmers.

Petro also discussed Colombia’s voluntary coca replacement programme, explaining that thousands of farmers had uprooted coca plants themselves. He argued that this approach was both more humane and more efficient than military-led eradication campaigns. Global attention, according to him, should extend beyond Colombia to the international networks fuelling the drug trade.

The Colombian president described the meeting as a positive development amid broader tensions between the United States and Latin America. He described the Caribbean region as historically complex and culturally important, highlighting that Colombia’s location placed it at the “centre of the world”, both geographically and geopolitically. Petro said that, while the discussions were serious, the encounter had eased tensions and reduced the risk of further conflict.

In a lighter moment during the meeting, Petro received a red “Make America Great Again” cap from Trump and humorously modified the slogan to read “Make Americas Great Again”, emphasising mutual respect and the diversity of Latin American nations. He indicated that the gesture symbolised the potential for dialogue and understanding between the two leaders.

President Trump too described the meeting as productive and cordial. He acknowledged that his relationship with Petro had started off on icy terms but had improved during the meeting. He said that the discussions included cooperation on counter-narcotics, sanctions and broader regional security measures. Trump conveyed that he and Petro had found common ground and that he considered the meeting “very good” and “terrific” overall.

Petro also addressed international issues outside the bilateral agenda, highlighting the recent ceasefire in Gaza as an example of how rapidly global situations can evolve. He suggested that the world could change in a matter of days and that such dynamics highlighted the importance of diplomacy, dialogue and respect for humanitarian principles.

While the meeting did not resolve all points of contention, both leaders left Washington showing a willingness to work together. Petro described the meeting as a step toward cooperation built on mutual respect. He emphasised that Colombia is committed to fighting drug trafficking along with the United States while maintaining its own strategies and priorities.

The White House meeting represents a moment in US-Colombia relations, suggesting that even after months of heated rhetoric, diplomatic channels are open and practical cooperation is possible. Analysts view the discussions as a cautious but meaningful attempt to stabilise relations and address shared challenges in the region.