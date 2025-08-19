Trump Plans Third BIG Peace Meeting: As Missiles Fly Over Ukraine, Is Road To Peace In Making? | DNA Decodes

A third meeting is now in the works following a series of high-profile meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and top European leaders.

Following Trump and Zelensky’s meeting at the White House, Ukraine announced it would purchase arms worth Rs. 783 crore (approx. 94 million dollars) from the U.S. These weapons are part of a security guarantee provided by America. Interestingly, the funding will come from the European Union.

Meanwhile, U.S. companies will invest around Rs. 360 crore (43 million dollars) to manufacture drones in Ukraine. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, analysed the trilateral meeting that is expected to take place amongst Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy:

Watch DNA Episode Here:

Trump has not only managed to secure arms deals through these negotiations, but he also appears to have earned favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin by pushing for a ceasefire.

The Third Summit

After the initial summit in Alaska with Putin and the second with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump announced a third trilateral summit involving himself, Zelensky, and Putin. In a social media post, Trump stated that coordination has begun to set a time and location for the prospective meeting. Representatives are currently in talks to finalize the agenda.

Zelensky’s Outfit Sparks Buzz

When Zelensky arrived at the White House, Trump personally received him with a hand on his shoulder, guiding him inside. Notably, Zelensky wore a formal suit—deviating from his usual military-style attire during foreign visits.

The wardrobe change quickly went viral, sparking speculation and commentary online.

Trump Seals the Deal

Behind the scenes of this seemingly relaxed and cheerful summit, Trump managed to strike multi-crore weapons deals while setting the stage for a new round of diplomacy.

Russia’s Relentless Attacks

Even as ceasefire talks continued in Washington, Russian forces launched one of the largest attacks in months—firing 270 drones and 10 missiles on various Ukrainian cities. Ukraine’s defense ministry reported that 16 locations were successfully hit, including areas with no active conflict, prompting accusations that Putin is undermining peace efforts.

Theories Behind Russia’s Offensive

Military analysts propose two possibilities:

Russia aims to push back Ukrainian forces to strengthen its hold on disputed territories before any formal ceasefire.

Russia may be trying to create a "no man's land" buffer zone to reduce the risk of retaliation after a ceasefire.

Agendas for Peace

Zelensky has repeatedly stated he is open to a ceasefire if Ukraine’s security is guaranteed. During his meeting with Trump, the U.S. President made a surprising statement about ceasefires, revealing that while he often talks of peace, his real record is full of deals—not disarmament.