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  • /Trump, PM Modi set to hold bilateral discussions on June 17: White House

Trump, PM Modi set to hold bilateral discussions on June 17: White House

This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year's successful 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

Published: Jun 13, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Trump, PM Modi set to hold bilateral discussions on June 17: White House
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

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