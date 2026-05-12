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NewsWorldTrump posts AI war image showing laser attack on Iranian Aircraft, writes, 'Laser: Bing, Bing, Gone'
DONALD TRUMP

Trump posts AI war image showing laser attack on Iranian Aircraft, writes, 'Laser: Bing, Bing, Gone'

The posts emerged during a particularly sensitive phase in the standoff between the United States and Iran, with diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region once again under strain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump posts AI war image showing laser attack on Iranian Aircraft, writes, 'Laser: Bing, Bing, Gone'Image taken from the Truth Social of Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a series of AI-generated images portraying dramatic American military strikes on Iran, at a time when the already fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran appears increasingly unstable. The digitally created images were posted on Trump’s Truth Social account and depicted fictional combat scenarios involving US forces attacking Iranian military targets.

One image showed an American warship firing what appeared to be a powerful laser weapon at an aircraft carrying the Iranian flag. The aircraft was shown exploding mid-air as Trump captioned the post, “Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!”

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Another image focused on a naval confrontation in the Gulf. It portrayed a US drone hovering over several Iranian “fast boats” moments before explosions ripped through the vessels simultaneously. Trump accompanied the image with the message: “BYE BYE, ‘FAST BOATS’.”

The posts emerged during a particularly sensitive phase in the standoff between the United States and Iran, with diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region once again under strain.

Trump Warns Ceasefire May Not Survive

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump suggested that the ceasefire, which has largely halted fighting in the Gulf for more than a month, was now in serious danger of collapsing.

His comments came shortly after he dismissed Iran’s latest proposal aimed at reviving stalled negotiations, describing Tehran’s response as “Totally unacceptable”.

Despite the diplomatic deadlock, Trump insisted the United States would eventually secure what he called a “complete victory” over Iran.

“The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a one per cent chance of living’,” Trump said.

Behind closed doors, tensions within the White House appear to be growing. According to CNN, Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Iran’s approach to negotiations and is now more willing to consider renewed military action than he was only weeks ago.

Sources familiar with internal discussions told the network that the President is particularly angered by the continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, as well as what he sees as divisions within Iran’s leadership that are slowing progress on nuclear negotiations.

Trump held another meeting with his national security team at the White House on Monday to review possible next steps. However, officials indicated that no major decision is expected before the President leaves for China on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest developments have added further uncertainty to an already volatile situation in the Middle East, with diplomats increasingly concerned that inflammatory rhetoric and military signalling on both sides could push the ceasefire closer to collapse.

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