Trump posts picture with gun, says 'NO MORE MR. NICE GUY' stand for Iran

US-Iran tensions: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to Iran and said that Washington will take a tougher stance if a diplomatic solution for its nuclear programme is not reached. This remarks come at a time of heightened regional tension and a diplomatic stalemate.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President posted a picture of himself holding an assault rifle and the slogan 'No more Mr Nice Guy'.

"Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" he wrote.

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Meanwhile, the statement follows recent efforts to negotiate a deal to replace previous agreements, which the US President has frequently described as insufficient to ensure global security.

Furthering this stance, Trump has reportedly voiced significant dissatisfaction with Tehran's recent diplomatic overtures.

He asserted that the US will not advance negotiations unless the nuclear issue is tackled directly.

Trump also claimed that Iran had indicated it was in a "state of collapse" and was consequently pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible".

Also Read: US fires too much too fast in Iran war – Has it burned through half its munitions stock?

Iran's peace proposal

In a significant development aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to regional intermediaries, offering to cease its military operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

ANI reported that, according to The Wall Street Journal, the deal is contingent on a complete cessation of hostilities and the removal of the US blockade currently stifling Iranian maritime hubs.

The strategic overture, delivered by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, seeks to dismantle the current geopolitical stalemate and revitalise stalled negotiations.

US-Iran war

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians.

After this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8, followed by lengthy talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, which failed to yield an agreement.

The United States later imposed its own blockade on the waterway.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Iran says, ‘do not consider war over’ as tensions with the US persist