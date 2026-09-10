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Trump promises $5,000 dividend for adults if Republicans win midterm elections

Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 “Trump dividend” for American adults if Republicans win the midterms has drawn accusations of vote-buying, while questions remain over its funding, congressional approval and economic impact.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Trump promises $5,000 dividend for adults if Republicans win midterm elections
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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