Trump Pushes Venezuela To The Edge: US Strikes Three Boats At Sea - What Is His Motive?

A major and authentic picture of US President Donald Trump’s intentions has emerged, clearly indicating that Trump’s forces have begun an attack on Venezuelan boats.

The visuals are from Venezuela’s eastern maritime border, where the US Navy has attacked three Venezuelan boats. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the attacks of US forces on Venezuelan boats:

In the attacks, short-range missiles were used in all three strikes, destroying the targeted boats.

The United States has repeated its usual claim that smugglers were on board these vessels. However, it is widely believed that by attacking three boats simultaneously, Trump’s real objective is to provoke Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and push both countries to the brink of war.

This is the second major attack on Venezuela by Trump within the past week. On December 10, US commandos seized a Venezuelan commercial ship, and now three boats coming from Venezuela have been destroyed at sea.

Even though the United States and Venezuela do not share a land border, Trump used the term “land route” in his remarks. This is being seen as a direct signal that Trump is now prepared for a ground military operation against Venezuela. Following this statement, US military deployment near Venezuela was increased, and shortly after, three boats were destroyed.

Trump has a history of provoking his opponents first and then pushing situations toward confrontation. This pattern has been seen repeatedly in his past actions.

During his first term in 2017, Trump threatened North Korea with the use of nuclear weapons. In 2018, he declared Iran’s nuclear enrichment illegitimate and halted talks. In 2018–19, he escalated trade tensions with China by imposing tariffs on Chinese goods. During the Ukraine war, Trump labeled Russian oil illegal and imposed additional sanctions.

Trump could not engage in confrontation with powerful nations like China and Russia, but alongside Israel, he did damage Iran’s nuclear program.

Today, Venezuela is facing circumstances similar to Iran’s. President Maduro also lacks the capacity to counter Trump’s strategic military power. This is why it is believed that if Maduro responds forcefully to the ongoing US attacks, Trump would waste no time in igniting a new war.