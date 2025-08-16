Trump-Putin Alaska Meet: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Discussed Without Zelenskyy | Key Highlights

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks along with their top officials on Friday (local time). Later, addressing a joint press conference following the high-level meeting the US President said that their talks had been “productive”.

According to ANI, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin was accompanied by foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Meanwhile, Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff. Both Presidents shared the same car to reach the venue for their talks.

Trump Putin Meet: Highlights

1- During the joint press conference, Trump said that their meeting was “productive” and added that there were several points that both leaders agreed on.

“I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that we agreed on. Most were a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we had some headway. There's no deal until we have a deal. I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll, of course, call up President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting. It's ultimately up to them,” the US President said.

2- Speaking at a joint press conference in Anchorage, Alaska, Trump also claimed that thousands of lives could be saved weekly if both sides acted, adding that Putin shared the same goal.

“We're going to stop 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 people a week from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do,” Trump said.

3- “There's no deal until there's a deal,” Trump said, noting that he would make calls to NATO and Kyiv.

4- Putin emphasised the need for a just balance of power in Europe and expressed hope that Kyiv and European capitals would engage constructively in the peace process.

"We see the strive of the administration and President Trump personally to help facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and his strive to get to the crux of the matter to understand this history is precious. The situation in Ukraine poses a fundamental threat to our security. Moreover, the Ukrainian nation, and I have said it multiple times, is a brotherly nation; however strange it may sound in these conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that's happening is a tragedy for us. And a terrible wound," Putin said.

5- ANI reported, citing CNN, that the Kremlin in a short statement said that negotiations with the American delegation in the "narrow format" have concluded.

Furthermore, CNN also reported that the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted well over three hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not present for this meeting even as the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(with ANI inputs)