High-Stakes Talks: Know When And where Trump Will Meet Putin As Ukraine Peace, Potential Land Swap Emerge
Donald Trump announced an Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin on Aug 15, aiming for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal that may involve "swapping territories."
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska, as Russia-U.S. efforts to arrange a ceasefire agreement to stop the war in Ukraine reach a fever pitch. The news, revealed on Trump's Truth Social site, marks a turning point in the conflict.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement