High-Stakes Talks: Know When And where Trump Will Meet Putin As Ukraine Peace, Potential Land Swap Emerge

Donald Trump announced an Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin on Aug 15, aiming for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal that may involve "swapping territories."

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Will Meet Putin As Ukraine Peace, Potential Land Swap Emerge (Photo: ANI)

US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska, as Russia-U.S. efforts to arrange a ceasefire agreement to stop the war in Ukraine reach a fever pitch. The news, revealed on Trump's Truth Social site, marks a turning point in the conflict.

 

