UKRAINE CEASEFIRE DEAL

Trump, Putin Begin High-Stakes Call Over Ukraine Ceasefire Deal

Trump and Putin engaged in a crucial phone call on Tuesday as the US administration sought to push for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial phone call on Tuesday as the US administration sought to push for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, reported AP. The proposal, initially accepted by Ukrainian officials during talks in Saudi Arabia led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is viewed as a potential first step toward ending the war. 

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains skeptical, accusing Putin of merely paying ‘lip service’ to peace while Russian forces continue attacks on Ukraine. 

The White House expressed optimism ahead of the discussion, emphasizing Trump’s commitment to quickly resolving the conflict. "It’s a bad situation in Russia, and it’s a bad situation in Ukraine," Trump told reporters on Monday. "What’s happening in Ukraine is not good, but we’re going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace. And I think we’ll be able to do it." 

In preparation for the call, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow last week to discuss the framework. Secretary of State Rubio had earlier convinced senior Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia to accept the ceasefire deal. As part of the negotiations, Washington and Moscow have begun discussions about "dividing up certain assets" between Ukraine and Russia, Trump confirmed. 

Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov had earlier stated that the leaders discussed the Ukraine war and the broader US-Russia relationship. The conversation took place on the anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, an event that set the stage for the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. 

